New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Air India Airlines on Tuesday announced non-stop services between Delhi and Jaisalmer, starting 26 October 2025, according to a press release.

The release said that the service will operate until 28 March 2026 to meet the seasonal tourism demand for Jaisalmer, also known as the 'Golden City of India'.

Air India will operate double daily flights on this route using its A320 aircraft, offering the only full-service experience for travellers to Jaisalmer, said the release.

The new flights to Jaisalmer are also timed to enable convenient connections to/from Europe, UK and major domestic stations.

Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India, said, "Our new services to Jaisalmer open the doors to India's Golden City for travellers seeking its timeless charm and for those who prefer to fly full-service".

"This seasonal service not only caters to the growing demand for cultural tourism but also underscores Air India's dedication to making India's heritage more accessible through seamless air travel", Aggarwal added.

Meanwhile, India's domestic aviation sector continued its upward trajectory in 2025, with airlines carrying 977.79 lakh passengers between January and July, according to data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on August 27.

This marked a 5.9 per cent increase year-on-year, compared to 923.35 lakh passengers carried in the same period of 2024.

However, on a month-to-month basis, the industry faced a slight slowdown.

Passenger traffic in July 2025 dropped by 2.94 per cent compared to June, with airlines flying 126.05 lakh passengers in July, down from 129.87 lakh the previous month.

Despite the monthly dip, most airlines managed to maintain strong passenger load factors (PLFs), reflecting sustained demand and efficient capacity utilisation.

The Air India Group (Air India and Air India Express combined) registered a PLF of 78.6 per cent in July, down from 81.5 per cent in June 2025.

While the group remains the second-largest player in the domestic market, the numbers suggest pressure on capacity utilisation as the carrier undertakes a major fleet and service overhaul under the Tata Group. (ANI)

