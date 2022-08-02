New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): With the introduction of a new policy, Air India will give an extension of service to its selected pilots on a contract basis for a period of 5 years after retirement. This contract can be extended till the age of 65 years.

It has been said in the report that, "Air India's pilots currently retire at the age of 58, the company has made a policy to extend service to pilots even after retirement, amid increasing the number of aircraft in its fleet," Chief Human Resource of Air India letter said.

"Considering the future expansion plans for our fleet, it is imperative to meet our workforce requirement for pilots. Allowing pilots to fly till the age of 65 is a practice followed by most airlines in the industry. To meet our requirement, it is proposed to retain our current trained pilots at Air India post-retirement on a contractual basis for 5 years extendable to 65 years," Air India circular read.

Air India has decided to constitute a committee comprising of the functional representatives of HR, Operations and Flight Safety to examine the eligibility of pilots retiring in the next two years.

"The committee will be responsible for reviewing the past records of the pilots with respect to discipline, flight safety and vigilance. Post the review, the committee will recommend the shortlisted names to the Chief Human Resources Officer for issuing them post-retirement contract. One year prior to the pilots' retirement, they will be issued a letter of intent for their post-retirement engagement," said the company.

Pertinent to mention, India's aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) allows pilots to fly till the age of 65 years, compared to the Air India retirement age of 58 years. (ANI)

