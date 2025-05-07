New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Air India has announced the cancellation of flights to and from several airports in the country, following a notification from aviation authorities regarding the closure of these airports. The affected stations include Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot, with cancellations valid until 5:29 am IST on May 10.

Passengers holding valid tickets for travel during this period will be offered a one-time waiver for rescheduling charges or a full refund for cancellations.

Amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan following the Indian Army's precision strikes on Pakistani terror camps, Air India and Air India Express airlines on Wednesday cancelled all flights to and from certain locations in the country till noon today.

"In view of the prevailing situation, Air India has cancelled all its flights to and from the following stations - Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot - till 12 noon on 7 May, pending further updates from authorities. Two international flights en route to Amritsar are being diverted to Delhi. We regret the inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen disruption," the post read.

Taking to social media X, Air India Express airlines in a post regretted the inconvenience and requested guests to confirm their flight status.

"Multiple flights on our network are impacted due to prevailing restrictions. For alerts and notifications on flights, please ensure your contact details are updated on http://airindiaexpress.com/manage-booking," the post read.

Meanwhile, Spicejet airlines also issued a flight advisory for the airports in the northern parts of the country. (ANI)

