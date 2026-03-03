New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Air India Express on Tuesday said it will continue its scheduled flights to and from Muscat on March 4, along with additional services to Delhi, Kochi and Mumbai.

However, the airline confirmed that all scheduled operations to Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE will remain suspended until 23:59 hrs IST on March 4, 2026.

In a statement, Air India Express said, "Air India Express will continue to operate its scheduled flights to and from Muscat on March 4. Alongside regular services to/from Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai, and Tiruchirappalli, we will also be operating additional flights to Delhi, Kochi, and Mumbai. We encourage guests to stay informed by checking the latest updates on their flight status at www.airindiaexpress.com. Please ensure your contact details are updated with the airline to receive timely notifications."

"For change and cancellation fee waivers, guests may conveniently manage their bookings at: https://www.airindiaexpress.com/manage-booking. For instant support, guests can also connect with Tia, our 24/7 AI-powered digital assistant on our website. Meanwhile, scheduled flight operations to Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE will remain suspended until 23:59 hrs IST (18:29 hrs UTC) on March 4, 2026. We regret the inconvenience caused by these disruptions and deeply appreciates our guests' patience, understanding, and cooperation during this time," added in a statement.

As per source-based information, Air India Express is to operate flights to Muscat as per the following schedule from Mangaluru: flight IX818, from Muscat to Mangaluru, has a scheduled time of arrival (STA) of 1730H (5:30 PM), and flight IX817, from Mangaluru to Muscat, has a scheduled time of departure (STD) of 0920H (9:20 AM). The passenger breakdown for the route from Mangalore Airport (IXE) to Muscat International Airport (MCT) is 143 plus 4 crew members, and for the Muscat International Airport to Mangalore Airport route, it is 162 plus 7 crew members.

India is closely monitoring the evolving airspace situation in parts of the Middle East and its impact on international flight operations.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Indian carriers have undertaken calibrated adjustments to their schedules, with long-haul and ultra-long-haul operations being progressively resumed through alternative routings that avoid restricted airspace. Special arrangements are being made to facilitate the movement of stranded passengers.

The US and Israeli strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities.

In response, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict in West Asia and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike. (ANI)

