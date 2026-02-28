New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Air India flight AI139, travelling from Delhi to Tel Aviv, was forced to turn back to India on Saturday due to the sudden closure of Israeli airspace. The decision was made mid-flight on Saturday to ensure the protection of all individuals on board.

According to Air India Spokesperson, "AI139 operating from Delhi to Tel Aviv on 28 February is returning to India due to the closure of airspace in Israel and in the interest of the safety of passengers and crew. Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen situation and remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety. We will continue to assess the safety and security environment for our flight operations and adjust operations proactively as needed."

Meanwhile, Israel has launched a preventive missile attack against Iran on Saturday, as reported by TPS. Citizens have been advised to seek shelter as the IDF said that sirens were sounded across the nation as a proactive alert for the possibility of missiles being launched towards the country.

TPS further noted that Defence Minsiter Israel Katz announced that the preemptive strikes against Iran came to remove threats to the country.

The Israeli Defence Force called on the public to stay in proximity to protected spaces.

According to the Jerusalem Post, a security source confirmed to Walla that the United States is also involved in the strikes.

As per the Jerusalem Post, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is not in Tehran and has been transferred to a "secure location", according to an Iranian official who confirmed to Reuters.

Also on Saturday, the Israeli Defence Force also shared that following a situational assessment, it was determined that immediate changes would be made to the Home Front Command Guidelines--with the decision to shift all areas of the country from Full Activity to Essential Activity. The guidelines include a prohibition on educational activities, gatherings, and workplaces, except for essential sectors.

Iranian State Media also reported explosions in the capital city of Tehran.

According to TPS, Israeli Defence Minister Katz declared an immediate nationwide special state of emergency under Israel's Civil Defence Law, warning that a missile and drone attack against Israeli territory and its civilian population is expected in the immediate timeframe. (ANI)

