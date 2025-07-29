New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): As rain lashes in Delhi, Air India on Tuesday issued a travel advisory, informing that flight operations to and from the national capital may be impacted.

The airline suggested that passengers check their flight status on their official website before heading to the airport.

Also Read | Deoghar Road Accident: 18 Kanwariyas Killed in Bus-Truck Collision in Jharkhand, Nishikant Dubey Offers Condolences to Victims' Families (See Pics and Video).

"Gusty wind and rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi this morning. Please check your flight status... before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your journey," Air India posted on X.

Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms affected several regions of Delhi, providing a respite from the prevailing humid weather conditions on Tuesday morning.

Also Read | Deoghar Road Accident: 5 Killed, Several Injured After Bus Carrying Kanwariyas Collides With Vehicle Transporting Gas Cylinders in Jharkhand (Watch Video).

IMD predicts heavy rainfall across India until August 4. Northwest India, including East Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, is expected to experience extremely heavy rainfall on July 29, with heavy showers in Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana. West India, including Konkan and Gujarat, will see isolated heavy rain on July 29 and light to moderate showers for 6-7 days.

Northeast India, including Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, is expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. East and Central India, including Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, will experience isolated heavy rain and thunderstorms.

South Peninsular India, including Kerala and Coastal Karnataka, is expected to experience heavy rain on July 29-30, accompanied by strong winds (40-50 kmph). Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are likely across most regions for the next week.

According to IMD, it is forecasted that there will be fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Northwest, Northeast, and Eastern India during the next few days. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is also likely over Central and Peninsular India.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Rajasthan on Wednesday (i.e July 30).

Heavy rainfall is also very likely at isolated locations in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Jharkhand, Kerala, Mahe, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, and West Rajasthan on Wednesday.

On July 30, Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely at isolated places in Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad, as well as Jharkhand.

Additionally, thunderstorms with lightning are expected at isolated locations in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Vidarbha. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)