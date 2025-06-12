India News | Air India Plane Crash Grounds Operations at Ahmedabad Airport Till Further Notice

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] June 12 (ANI): All flight operations at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad have been temporarily suspended following an Air India plane crash incident, according to an official statement released by the airport spokesperson on Thursday.

The authorities have confirmed that no flights will be allowed to arrive or depart from the airport "until further notice."

"Flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London, Gatwick, earlier today, was involved in a crash shortly after take-off, outside the airport. As a result, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is currently not operational. All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice," said the official statement from the SVPIA spokesperson.

"Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates before proceeding to the airport. We request your cooperation and patience as authorities manage this evolving situation," added the statement.

Meanwhile, Air India confirmed that flight AI171 with a destination to Gatwick in London, was involved in an accident today after take-off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

"Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hours, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number, 1800 5691 444, to provide more information. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident," the Airline said.

As per ATC, the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It gave a mayday Call to ATC, but thereafter, no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC. Aircraft immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site, said the official. (ANI)

