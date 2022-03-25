People gather at at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium for swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath as Uttar Pradesh CM (Photo/ANI)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI): Thousands of people thronged Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, hours before the swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

Adityanath is all set to take oath today for the second consecutive term after completing his full five-year term.

Cultural events are being held before the commencement of the oath-taking ceremony. A huge stage has been set up in the stadium, decked with garlands in shades of orange and yellow.

A poster that reads "New Uttar Pradesh of New India" has also been displayed at the bottom of the stage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states and other party leaders are among the long list of invitees.

Several Opposition leaders, including Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and others, have been invited to the oath-taking ceremony.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati among others have also been invited for the oath-taking ceremony.

Religious leaders have also been invited in large numbers for the oath-taking ceremony. Prominent Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev will also be present on the occasion.

Eminent industrialists, sportspersons, artists, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardees have also been invited.

The guest list also includes professionals, leaders from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), besides retired government officers.

The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share. (ANI)

