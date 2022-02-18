New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The minimum temperature in the national capital on Friday morning settled at 9.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Relative humidity was 92 per cent at 8.30 am, it said.

Also Read | Twitter Rolling Out Pinned Direct Messages to Android, iOS & Web Users.

The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky during the day with the maximum temperature likely to reach 27 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the poor category (252) around 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Also Read | AQFiT W9 QUAD BT Affordable Smartwatch Launched at Rs 2,999.

The AQI of neighbouring Faridabad (288), Ghaziabad (296), Gurgaon (273), Noida (236) and Greater Noida (237) were also recorded in the poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature of the national capital was 27 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)