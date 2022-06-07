New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invited research and project proposals for the development of technology interventions to improve air quality in Delhi-NCR.

In a circular, the CAQM said it will provide financial assistance of up to Rs 25 lakh to scientists, researchers, academic institutions, non-government organisations and individuals for demonstrable projects for prevention, control and abatement of air pollution in the region.

"The projects need to be focused and target oriented towards abatement of air pollution in Delhi-NCR and hence need to be completed within a period of two years from the date of sanction of the project by the CAQM," the circular stated.

The deadline for sending proposals is June 30.

The air quality panel said the proposals will be evaluated by a special committee constituted for this purpose.

