New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Air Vice Marshal Manmeet Singh took over as Senior Officer-in-Charge of Administration, Headquarters Western Air Command, New Delhi.

He took over the charge on January 1, 2025, in the national capital.

According to the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal Manmeet Singh was commissioned in the Administration Branch of the Indian Air Force on June 13, 1992.

He is an alumnus of the prestigious National Defence College, Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington and holds a Master's Degree in Defence Studies and a Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Management from NIFM, Faridabad.

During his illustrious service career, he has tenanted key appointments in various operational Units, Command Headquarters and at the Air Headquarters.

The Western Air Command, which is one of the IAF's most strategically important formations, is tasked with defending India's western frontier and providing support during times of conflict.

Earlier this week, Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra assumed the prestigious role of commanding the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Western Air Command on Wednesday, a vital position that oversees the defence of India's western borders.

With a career spanning over three decades, Air Marshal Mishra was commissioned into the Indian Air Force as a fighter pilot in December 1986 and has accumulated more than 3000 flying hours throughout his career.

A graduate of the National Defence Academy in Pune, Mishra has also attended several esteemed institutions, including the Air Force Test Pilots School in Bangalore, the Air Command and Staff College in the USA, and the Royal College of Defence Studies in the UK.

Known for his exceptional skills, Air Marshal Mishra is a Fighter Combat Leader and an experimental Test Pilot.

In his service career spanning over 38 years, the Air Marshal has tenanted important command and staff appointments.

These include the Commanding Officer of a Fighter Squadron, Chief Test Pilot at the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE), Air Officer Commanding two frontline air bases, Director (Operational Planning and Assessment Group), Principal Director (ASR) and assistant chief of Air Staff (Projects) at Air HQ (VB), Commandant ASTE and Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Doctrine, Organisation and Training). (ANI)

