Airline Security Officer Among Two Held With 40 kg of Ganja at Tripura Airport

Two persons including a security executive of an airline were arrested on the charge of trying to smuggle 40 kg of ganja valued at Rs 2 lakh in a flight from Agartala to Kolkata on Monday, a police officer said.

Agency News PTI| Nov 27, 2023 06:54 PM IST
A+
A-
Airline Security Officer Among Two Held With 40 kg of Ganja at Tripura Airport
Representational Image (File Photo)

Agartala, November 27: Two persons including a security executive of an airline were arrested on the charge of trying to smuggle 40 kg of ganja valued at Rs 2 lakh in a flight from Agartala to Kolkata on Monday, a police officer said. Acting on a tip-off, a police team reached the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in the Tripura capital and caught the two at the security checkpoint. Thane: 25 Grams Ganja Seized From Private Hospital; Woman Administrator Among Four Booked

While one of them was carrying the contraband, the other one who is a security executive of an airline, was helping him smuggle the ganja in a flight, Sub Divisional Police Officer of New Capital Complex, Parmita Pandey, said. Karnataka: Five Medical Students Arrested for Ganja Cultivation, Peddling in Shivaganga and Hale Gurupura

She said the police suspect more people are likely to be involved in ganja smuggling via flights.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

are on Facebook">

Airline Security Officer Among Two Held With 40 kg of Ganja at Tripura Airport

Two persons including a security executive of an airline were arrested on the charge of trying to smuggle 40 kg of ganja valued at Rs 2 lakh in a flight from Agartala to Kolkata on Monday, a police officer said.

Agency News PTI| Nov 27, 2023 06:54 PM IST
A+
A-
Airline Security Officer Among Two Held With 40 kg of Ganja at Tripura Airport
Representational Image (File Photo)

Agartala, November 27: Two persons including a security executive of an airline were arrested on the charge of trying to smuggle 40 kg of ganja valued at Rs 2 lakh in a flight from Agartala to Kolkata on Monday, a police officer said. Acting on a tip-off, a police team reached the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in the Tripura capital and caught the two at the security checkpoint. Thane: 25 Grams Ganja Seized From Private Hospital; Woman Administrator Among Four Booked

While one of them was carrying the contraband, the other one who is a security executive of an airline, was helping him smuggle the ganja in a flight, Sub Divisional Police Officer of New Capital Complex, Parmita Pandey, said. Karnataka: Five Medical Students Arrested for Ganja Cultivation, Peddling in Shivaganga and Hale Gurupura

She said the police suspect more people are likely to be involved in ganja smuggling via flights.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
airline Airline Security Ganja Maharaja Bir Bikram airport Tripura Airport
You might also like
Odisha: Man Held for Killing Wife and Daughter Using Venomous Snake in Ganjam
News

Odisha: Man Held for Killing Wife and Daughter Using Venomous Snake in Ganjam
United Airlines Lands in Soup for Allegedly Preferring ‘Thin, Young, Blonde and Blue-Eyed’ Flight Attendants on Los Angeles Charter Planes for Sport Teams
Viral

United Airlines Lands in Soup for Allegedly Preferring ‘Thin, Young, Blonde and Blue-Eyed’ Flight Attendants on Los Angeles Charter Planes for Sport Teams
Odisha: Man Held for Killing Wife and Daughter Using Venomous Snake in Ganjam
News

Odisha: Man Held for Killing Wife and Daughter Using Venomous Snake in Ganjam
United Airlines Lands in Soup for Allegedly Preferring ‘Thin, Young, Blonde and Blue-Eyed’ Flight Attendants on Los Angeles Charter Planes for Sport Teams
Viral

United Airlines Lands in Soup for Allegedly Preferring ‘Thin, Young, Blonde and Blue-Eyed’ Flight Attendants on Los Angeles Charter Planes for Sport Teams
Alaska Airlines Flight 'Crash Attempt': Off-Duty Pilot Joseph Emerson Charged With 83 Counts of Attempted Murder for Trying to Shut Down Plane's Engines
World

Alaska Airlines Flight 'Crash Attempt': Off-Duty Pilot Joseph Emerson Charged With 83 Counts of Attempted Murder for Trying to Shut Down Plane's Engines
Emirates International Employee Vanishes From Delhi Under Mysterious Circumstances for Over 50 Days, Kidnapping Suspected
News

Emirates International Employee Vanishes From Delhi Under Mysterious Circumstances for Over 50 Days, Kidnapping Suspected
Google Trends Google Trends
Guru Nanak Jayanti
500K+ searches
Gurpurab
100K+ searches
Happy Gurpurab
100K+ searches
Geert Wilders
50K+ searches
NSE holidays
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
erhead-storage-videos-go-viral-5588230.html" title="Air India Delhi-London Flight Suffers Cabin Leak From Overhead Storage, Videos Go Viral" class="rhs_story_title_alink">

Air India Delhi-London Flight Suffers Cabin Leak From Overhead Storage, Videos Go Viral

Google Trends Google Trends
Guru Nanak Jayanti
500K+ searches
Gurpurab
100K+ searches
Happy Gurpurab
100K+ searches
Geert Wilders
50K+ searches
NSE holidays
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot