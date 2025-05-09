New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Amid the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan, several airlines have issued advisories urging passengers to reach the airports three hours before flights depart.

Passengers have also been requested to carry valid government-approved photo identification documents.

Taking to social media X, Akasa Airlines in a post wrote "Travel Update: Due to enhanced security measures at all airports across India, we request you to reach the airport at least 3 hours prior to departure, to ensure a seamless check-in and boarding experience. Please ensure you carry valid government-approved photo identification documents for entry to the airport. In addition to your check-in baggage, only 1 handbag weighing upto 7 kgs will be permitted. As per regulatory guidelines, all passengers will be required to undergo secondary security checks prior to boarding.

To save time, we encourage you to check in online on http://akasaair.com or our mobile app. We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding and look forward to welcoming you aboard the Akasa experience."

Spicejet also issued an advisory on the same grounds.

"TravelUpdate: In light of enhanced security measures across all airports, passengers are advised to arrive at the airport at least 3 hours prior to departure to ensure a smooth check-in and boarding process," the post on X read.

Indigo airlines also took to social media X and requested passengers to take extra time to accommodate their security checks and formalities.

"#6ETravelUpdate

In these extraordinary times, heightened security measures are taken up across all airports. We request you to allow some extra time for your journey to accommodate security checks and formalities. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation," the post on X read.

This comes in after the Pakistan army resorted to firing across the Line of Control (Loc) in Uri. Kupwara, Tangdhar and Karnah sectors of Jammu and Kashmuir, violating the ceasefire. (ANI)

