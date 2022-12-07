New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) The Left-affiliated AISA alleged that several of its activists were "brutally beaten" by members of the RSS-affiliated ABVP on Wednesday during a demonstration against the Nation Education Policy (NEP) at Delhi University's Arts Faculty.

All India Students Association (AISA) activists also staged a protest at Maurice Nagar Police Station demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. No immediate reaction was available from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Meanwhile, a senior police officer said the injured have been sent for medical examination and based on it, statements will be recorded.

"It is an incident of a fight between two groups of students. Those injured have been sent for medical examination. Based on it, statements will be recorded and action will be taken accordingly," the officer said.

The AISA accused ABVP members of using casteist slurs as well as brutally assaulting its members.

"In Ramjas College, Comrade Sheel and Sanatan were campaigning against FYUP and NEP when they were apprehended by ABVP goons, which included Ashwani Yadav and Harsh Choudhary among others," the AISA alleged in a statement.

"When Abhigyan, AISA Delhi state president, was called for aid, he was subjected to the same brutal violence. Abhigyan had to be rushed to the Hindu Rao Hospital, and the injuries suffered by them led to stitches," it added.

