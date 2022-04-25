New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Left-affiliated All India Students' Association on Monday condemned the Delhi University notice asking students to mandatorily take prior permission from the varsity to hold protests and demanded its withdrawal.

The body said the notice is only a means of curbing democratic practice in the campus and the AISA will never seek permission for a protest from the DU administration.

AISA and other left organizations submitted a memorandum to the Dean Students' Welfare concerning the notice issued by DU Proctor Rajni Abbi asking students to take prior ''permission'' before holding protests and other programmes.

Students said neither have the students ever taken permission before nor will they seek it now.

"This notice is only a means of increasing surveillance and curbing democratic practice in the campus and students of DU unanimously reject it," the AISA said.

"We will never ask for your permission to protest in our own campus," it said.

"AISA condemns this authoritarian act of the Proctor and demands immediate scrapping of the notice," they said.

Meanwhile, the Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) wrote an open letter to the Delhi University Proctor condemning the recent notice.

"This right cannot be curbed by any illegal order/notice of DU authorities. Even the notice mentions that protests/demonstrations are the legal right of every individual, yet in a very contradictory manner mentions that permission is to be taken for organizing protest demonstrations," they said.

KYS asked the Proctor's office to immediately withdraw the notice.

"Moreover, it should apologize to the students for coming out with such an anti-democratic notice, and ensure that democratic ethos of the university is not destroyed and the constitutional rights of every citizen are upheld," KYS said.

