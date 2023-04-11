Tinsukia (Assam), Apr 11 (PTI) A personnel of the Assam Industrial Security Force (AISF) was shot dead by his colleague at a camp in Tinsukia district of Assam, officials said.

According to a senior police officer, the two AISF personnel got into an argument, which took an ugly turn.

Also Read | Bombay High Court Says Marital Disputes Are Most Bitterly Fought Cases in Country; Asks Woman To Bring Son to India From Abroad.

"The incident took place at Muliabari camp in Digboi industrial town. Udesh Majhi shot at Bimal Orang with his service rifle. Orang died on the spot," he said.

The police have arrested Majhi and further investigation is underway, the officer said.

Also Read | 'Don't Mess Around With My Authority': Angry CJI DY Chandrachud Lashes Out at Lawyer Who Sought Early Hearing of Case in Supreme Court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)