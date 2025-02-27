Varanasi, Feb 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai on Thursday slammed the Yogi Adityanath government over the alleged mismanagement at the Mahakumbh, blaming it for the recent stampede and accusing it of prioritising VIPs over public safety.

Speaking to reporters at his Lahurabir residence here, Rai said, "The stampede at Kumbh was heartbreaking, but it was a direct result of the government's VIP culture. The entire administration was busy facilitating VIPs while common devotees were left to fend for themselves. There was no proper crowd management, and this negligence led to disaster."

The UP government and several ministers have repeatedly refuted the charge of mismanagement at the Kumbh, which concluded on Wednesday.

They have instead targeted opposition parties, including Congress and the Samajwadi Party, accusing them of disrespecting Sanatan Dharma with their remarks.

Referring to the January 29 incident near Sangam, which claimed the lives of at least 30 pilgrims, Rai also criticised the chief minister's celebratory gestures on the same day as the stampede.

"Thousands of people were mourning their loved ones, and yet Yogi Adityanath was busy showering flowers from a helicopter. If this is not insensitivity, then what is?" Rai questioned.

He further demanded that Inspector Anjani Kumar Rai from Ghazipur, who died while on duty at Kumbh, be recognised and honoured.

"If the government is honouring those who managed Kumbh, then why not the inspector who gave his life in service? His sacrifice deserves respect," he said.

State officials had previously stated that the inspector was not on Kumbh duty when he died.

Turning his attention to Varanasi's infrastructure projects, Rai criticised the stalled ropeway project, calling it "ill-planned and impractical" for the city's dense population.

"From the start, we warned that this ropeway project was unfeasible. Now, the Supreme Court has stayed it, proving our concerns were right. A Metro would have been a much better solution," he stated.

Rai also expressed outrage over the initial postponement of the Mahashivratri Shiv Baraat procession, calling it an attack on religious traditions.

"Varanasi is the city of Baba Vishwanath, and for centuries, the Shiv Baraat has been a sacred tradition. Who gave the administration the right to alter it? It was only after massive public outcry that they were forced to restore the original date," he said.

He accused the state government of governing through force and neglect, saying, "From demolishing homes without due process to seizing farmers' land without compensation, this government has made injustice a norm. Their so-called 'zero-tolerance' policy has only resulted in public suffering."

