Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's brother Srinivas Pawar slammed the former for revolting against his uncle and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and called his brother incompetent (Nalayak).

The video of Shrinavas's speech criticising his brother in Baramati on Sunday went viral on the internet.

In his address, Srinivas distanced himself from his brother Ajit Pawar and criticised him for abandoning Sharad Pawar in his old age. He also declared his support for Sharad Pawar, saying that, at the age of 83, it is not fair to leave seniors within the family.

He said, "I stayed with Ajit Pawar all the time, I followed him in all the situations, I supported all his decisions, and I never questioned him. Many people know me here; I grew up here. When I and Ajit Pawar had a discussion, I told him that you keep contesting Baramati as MLA and leave Loksabha under Pawar Saheb's leadership, as we are grateful to him for the various things he (Pawar Saheb) did for us. You all also know about it, because I didn't feel good about the idea of leaving him alone at the age of 83."

"Some of our friends told me that the future lies with Ajit Pawar instead of Sharad Pawar but this thought was very painful for me to leave the person at old age and join the person who can benefit us. In my personal view, if someone thinks in such a way, he is an incompetent person," he added.

Srinivas said that, just as every medicine has an expiry date, every relationship too has an expiry date. Consider it an expiry and move ahead in life."This is like, after getting ownership of land, removing the actual owner from his house. We all know whoever got positions in politics is just because of Sharad Pawar, and asking the same person to sit at home and do 'Bhajan Kirtan' is not good. Like every medicine has an expiry date, some relationships also expire and life moves on. I am 60 years old. I want to live a life of self-esteem. I can't live under pressure," he said.

Shrinivas also attacked BJP and RSS for splitting the NCP and alleged that it was their conspiracy to finish the name of Sharad Pawar,

"This is nothing but the conspiracy of the BJP and RSS to finish the name of Pawar Saheb. History is known to all that a family breaks only after someone from the family goes out. If the family is united, then no one can break into the house. I am not scared of anyone now. I will continue to speak about it with my heart. I am not going behind anyone for benefits," he said.

Recently, while speaking at Baramati, Ajit said to the workers that there are chances that "my entire family would be against me. They will campaign against me, but my workers are my family now."

The Baramati Lok Sabha segment has traditionally been a bastion of Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule, however, Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar announced his intent to field a candidate against her.

Pawar said that he would field a candidate who has not contested an election earlier, but that person would have the support of those with ample experience. (ANI)

