Pune, Jul 2 (PTI) Supporters of NCP leader Ajit Pawar celebrated his induction into the Maharashtra government as deputy chief minister by bursting crackers in his home turf Baramati in Pune district on Sunday.

"We are with Ajitdada. We will accept whatever decision he takes," said Raviraj Taware, a staunch supporter of the Baramati MLA.

Also Read | Nagpur: Five Youngsters Drown in Lake While Trying To Save One Another in Hingna.

He claimed a majority of youths and those working in the social field in Baramati are with Ajit Pawar.

"Ajit Pawar means development politics. He empowered the common party workers while developing Baramati," said Yogesh Jagtap, a director at Malegaon Sugar Cooperative Mill and former president of NCP's youth wing of Pune district.

Also Read | India Weather Forecast and Update: Southwest Monsoon Covered Entire Country Six Days Ahead of Schedule; IMD Predicts Heavy Rains for Several Regions.

Baramati is a pocket borough of the Pawars. Ajit Pawar's cousin Supriya Sule is MP from Baramati.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)