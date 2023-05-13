Guwahati, May 13: Assam-based political party All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has said the Karnataka assembly polls result, where Congress has clearly emerged victories in the latest vote counting trends, will become a turning point for the party and other opposition parties ahead of crucial 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Rafiqul Islam, AIUDF legislative assembly member and party's general secretary told ANI that the people of Karnataka have voted for what he said is against communal, divisive, and politics of hate. Karnataka Election Results 2023: Siddaramaiah Wins From Varuna Constituency by Margin of 46,006 Votes, Becomes MLA for Ninth Time (Watch Video).

"This election results will become a turning point ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. I thank all the people of Karnataka. I think the people will now realise the BJP's politics," Rafiqul Islam said. AIUDF has been an ally of Congress in various elections in the past.

Earlier, exit polls predicted a hung assembly with some showing Congress returning to power with a majority. A few exit polls also showed BJP ahead. If there is a hung assembly, Janata Dal (Secular) can play the role of a kingmaker. Polling went off peacefully on May 10, with the eventual voter turnout recorded at 73.29 per cent. Karnataka Election Results 2023: Results Victory of Suffering Endured by Rahul Gandhi During Bharat Jodo Yatra, Says Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi.

A political party needs to win 113 seats to reach the majority mark and stake a claim to forming the government in Karnataka. Coming back to AUIDF's Rafiqul Islam, he told ANI that a delegation from his party led by party supremo Badruddin Ajmal today met NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

On Friday, the AIUDF delegation met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, and Bihar Deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav and talked about the opposition's unity, Rafiqul Islam said. Badruddin Ajmal is the lone AIUDF parliamentarian in Lok Sabha. "Our party will be also part of opposition unity," Rafiqul Islam said.

