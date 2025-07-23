Amritsar, Jul 23 (PTI) Akal Takht's officiating Jathedar, Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj, on Wednesday called upon the Centre and the Punjab government to declare July 23 Guru Nanak Jahaz Remembrance Day.

He said that on this day in 1914, under the leadership of Ghadar revolutionary Baba Gurdit Singh, a large group of Punjabis, mostly Sikhs, seeking a better future, arrived in Canada by ship.

But in a grave violation of human rights, they were turned away, he said.

On the 111th anniversary of the forced return of the ship from Canada in 1914, Gargaj said the episode has now been officially recognised in Canadian cities, such as Surrey and Vancouver, as Guru Nanak Jahaz Remembrance Day.

He hailed the recognition as a significant step toward acknowledging historical truth and a proud moment for the Sikh community.

The day commemorates a major struggle against racism, led by Baba Gurdit Singh, who in 1914 founded the Guru Nanak Steamship Company.

He chartered a Japanese vessel from the Komagata Maru Company, renamed it Guru Nanak Jahaz, and challenged Canada's then racist immigration laws, he said.

Gargaj said the journey from Hong Kong to Canada was "deeply spiritual," marked by the presence of Guru Granth Sahib, Akand Panth Sahib, and the Nishan Sahib (Sikh flag) on board. Of the 377 passengers, 341 were Sikhs.

He expressed regret that in India, history books still refer to the ship as Komagata Maru, despite Baba Gurdit Singh naming it Guru Nanak Jahaz, as he mentioned so in his autobiographical book 'Guru Nanak Jahaz' also.

He appealed to universities, academic institutions, and gurdwara management bodies across India to correct the name of the ship to Guru Nanak Jahaz.

