New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Indian airline operator Akasa Air announced on Thursday that the company's online booking and check-in services may be temporarily unavailable.

"Our systems are currently experiencing intermittent issues, and some of our online services on our website, including booking, check-in and manage booking services, may be temporarily unavailable," Akasa Air said in a post on X.

The airline said that passengers with immediate travel plans can use its Mobile App for check-in or reach the airport early to check in at their counters.

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and want to assure you that our teams are working with our service provider to resolve the same at the earliest. For any assistance, please contact our 24x7 Akasa Care Centre on +91 9606 112131, and our team will be happy to assist you," the airline said.

Meanwhile, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) report, Akasa Air, a relatively new entrant, continued to build momentum with 7.03 lakh passengers and a 5.4 per cent market share in August, maintaining its position as the third-largest domestic carrier.

India's domestic aviation sector continued to expand in 2025, though passenger traffic in August showed a slight dip compared to July.

According to the DGCA report, airlines carried 1107.26 lakh passengers between January and August 2025, up 4.99% year-on-year from 1054.66 lakh in the same period last year. However, August traffic decreased by 1.40% month-over-month.

"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-August 2025 were 1107.26 lakhs as against 1054.66 lakhs during the corresponding period of the previous year, thereby registering an annual growth of 4.99 % and a monthly growth of -1.40 %," the DGCA said in its monthly traffic report for August.

According to the DGCA, IndiGo carried 83.14 lakh passengers in August, accounting for a 64.2% market share, slightly down from 65.2% in July. Despite the dip, the airline has consistently held more than 63% of the market every month this year, peaking at 65.2% in January and July.

In contrast, the Air India Group (Air India and Air India Express) gained ground, carrying 35.39 lakh passengers and achieving a 27.3% share in August. This marks its highest market share of 2025, matching its February performance, and up from 26.2% in July.

SpiceJet carried 2.60 lakh passengers, translating into a 2% share, continuing its struggle to regain lost ground in the highly competitive market. Airlines reported strong passenger load factors, with Akasa Air (91%), IndiGo (84.6%), SpiceJet (87%) and Air India Group (81.8%) leading the pack. (ANI)

