New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Akasa Air on Saturday announced the introduction of a new fuel surcharge on its domestic and international routes, effective for all bookings made from 00:01 hrs on March 15. The airline attributed the decision to a significant increase in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, driven by evolving geopolitical developments in the Middle East.

The surcharge will range from INR 199 to INR 1300 per sector, varying based on flight duration.

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In a statement, Akasa Air said," There has been a significant increase in the price of aviation turbine fuel, driven by evolving geopolitical developments in the Middle East. As fuel represents a significant portion of airline operating costs, this impacts the cost of operations across the aviation industry."

"Given this impact, Akasa Air will introduce a fuel surcharge ranging from INR 199 to INR 1300 on our domestic and international routes, for all bookings that are made with effect from 00:01 hrs on March 15, 2026. This will not be applicable for any bookings made prior to 00:01 hrs on March 15, 2026. The fuel surcharge will be applied per sector and will vary based on the duration of the flight," Akasa Air added.

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It is further stated that, "At Akasa Air, we remain focused on offering warm and efficient customer service, reliable operations, and affordable fares while maintaining the highest standards of operational efficiency. We will continue to closely monitor the operating environment and review the fuel surcharge periodically."

Earlier, Air India announced a phased expansion of fuel surcharges on both domestic and international routes and said the step has been necessitated by a steep rise in jet fuel prices arising from the geopolitical situation in the Gulf region.

In a statement, the airline said ATF, which accounts for nearly 40 per cent of an airline's operating costs, has witnessed a significant price escalation since early March 2026 due to supply interruptions.

According to the statement, the new fuel surcharge will be implemented in three phases and will apply to travel on all flights, including those operated by Air India Express. (ANI)

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