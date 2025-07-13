Lucknow, Jul 13 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday attacked the BJP-led government, accusing it of corruption, negligence, and "complete administrative failure", especially in urban areas during the monsoon season.

Yadav, in a statement issued here, alleged that the onset of rains has exposed the "poor condition' of cities and towns across the state.

“Drains are overflowing, roads are riddled with potholes, and sewer lines are choked. Rainwater is accumulating everywhere, and the drainage system has collapsed. Piles of garbage and filth can be seen in urban areas,” he said.

He termed the BJP's “triple-engine government” — referring to the party's rule at the Centre, state, and local bodies — an “utter failure,” and held it responsible for "worsening civic conditions and endangering lives".

“The situation is equally grim in cities like Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Jhansi. Despite being in power in municipal corporations for years, the BJP has failed to provide basic facilities or ensure cleanliness. There is rampant misappropriation of funds meant for drain cleaning. Cosmetic cleaning is done just for show,” Yadav alleged.

He criticised the Smart City projects, saying that cities like Lucknow have been dug up in the name of development, making it difficult for people to commute.

“Waterlogging and garbage have paralysed urban life. People are dying because of this neglect,” he said.

Yadav urged the government to take monsoon-related challenges seriously and implement timely administrative interventions to prevent accidents and hardships.

“People are paying the price for the government's mismanagement. BJP's tall claims of smart cities, pothole-free roads, and improved civic amenities have completely fallen flat. Is this what a developed India looks like, where people drown in drains, fall into potholes, or are trapped at home due to waterlogging and filth?” he questioned.

Accusing the BJP of doing “nothing on the ground” over the past nine years, he said their "so-called development" exists only on paper.

“The BJP has only spread hatred in society. The people have seen through the BJP's reality and will bid them farewell permanently in 2027,” he added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)