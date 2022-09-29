Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 29 (ANI): Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday asked the people to dislodge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power in the 2024 national polls and help Samajwadi Party (SP) become a national party in the next five years.

Akhilesh Yadav, who was elected as president of the Samajwadi Party for the third consecutive time, vowed to fight against the BJP which as per him is built on lies.

The convention of the Samajwadi Party was organized on Thursday at Ramabai Maidan in Lucknow.

Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav declared the result and said that Akhilesh Yadav was the only candidate for the post. "I duly elect Akhilesh Yadav ji to the post of National President of Samajwadi Party," he said.

While addressing the convention, Akhilesh Yadav said, "By choosing me as the president, my people have expressed immense confidence in me. This is not a post, it is a responsibility and this responsibility has come at a time when the Constitution and institutions are in danger."

Pledging to make SP a national party, he said, "We are meeting after five years and we all have to make a commitment that we will meet again in five years only after making our party a national outfit."

Targeting the ruling government, Yadav said, "This government has captured all the agencies in the country and the state. There never was such a lying political party in the entire world. There was a propaganda minister in Hitler's government, but this BJP government is completely built on lies."

He further said that the oppressed, Dalit and backward classes are looking forward to the Samajwadi Party.

"Today, we have to take a pledge that in the coming five years, we will write a new history. They are joining SP. Those people who want to fulfill the dream of Babasaheb are joining the SP. The oppressed, Dalits and backward classes people are looking towards SP with hope. We are following the footsteps of Lohia and Babasaheb," said Yadav.

"This government harassed our people a lot by bringing demonetisation and GST and then oppressed the farmers by bringing three black laws due to which many farmers committed suicide," he added.

Attacking the BJP, Akhilesh Yadav said, "The Gujarat businessmen and industrialists have enjoyed the maximum loan waiver. Despite forming the government twice, the current government has only increased unemployment and poverty across the state."

"Agniveers were being recruited in Farrukhabad, lakhs of youth had come for recruitment, but the government has betrayed the country's army. The youth were coming for Army recruitment because of poverty and unemployment," he further said.

He further said that this government is playing with the reservation system.

"Ever since they came to power, atrocities towards Azam Khan have been unstoppable. Even the officers have been instructed that they will only get promotions if they continue to do atrocities," said Yadav.

The SP chief said that if he have to go behind bars to defeat the BJP, then he will go to jail and run the movement.

He said that the BJP is deepening the gap between rich and poor.

"Our government was formed in Uttar Pradesh but they cheated to win. We were expecting justice from the Election Commission but they also did not do justice and cut the names of Yadavs and Muslims from voters' list. You must have seen that for any journalist colleague who has done the work of bringing out the truth, a false case has been registered against him. So, how will our voice reach out to the masses in such times. In this BJP government, every leader is a propaganda minister," he concluded. (ANI)

