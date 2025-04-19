Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday visited Agra to meet the party's MP Ramji Lal Suman, days after violence erupted outside the latter's residence in connection with a controversial statement about historical figure Rana Sanga.

On the occasion, Yadav, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while speaking with reporters.

After meeting Ramji Lal Suman, Akhilesh Yadav, "The Samajwadi Party will move ahead following the Constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar and the rights that we have under it. Action will be taken against those who waved swords and those who have abused (without taking anyone's name). We are followers of the law contrary to the Bharatiya Janata Party..."

"BJP is like snatching the rights and does not act on the Constitution," he alleged.

Ramji Lal Suman has sparked controversy with his statement on Rana Sanga, a 16th-century Rajput king. He called him a "traitor" for allegedly bringing Babur, the founder of the Mughal dynasty, to defeat Ibrahim Lodi.

On April 15, Ramji Lal Suman addressed the controversy over his remarks on Rana Sanga. He reiterated his commitment to social harmony and condemned any form of violence in response to dissent.

"I am a supporter of social harmony. If someone opposes my views, then there is a way of expressing dissent in our country. There is the Constitution, there is law. So, they should take the help of the law. Violence begets destruction. Violence is not good," he told ANI earlier in the month.

Referring to the backlash his comments have received, the SP MP emphasised that ideological differences are natural in a democracy. "As far as tussle is concerned, tussle of ideas takes place among political parties...Gandhi, Lohia and Jayaprakash are our ideas. We believe in non-violence. So, we will devise a future strategy, and our agitation will be in a non-violent manner," he had said.

On March 26, violence erupted outside the residence of SP MP Suman in Agra. Unidentified individuals resorted to pelting stones, breaking window panes and vandalising vehicles parked outside.

Rana Sanga, also known as Sangram Singh I, ruled Mewar from 1508 to 1528 and is remembered for his valor and sacrifices, particularly in his resistance against the Mughal invasions. His legacy continues to inspire Kshatriya communities like the Karni Sena, who regard him as a symbol of pride and bravery. (ANI)

