Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 30 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday threw his weight behind Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, saying he will become the next Chief Minister of Bihar.

Speaking in Ghazipur with media persons, the Samajwadi Party chief expressed confidence that the Mahagathbandhan alliance will win the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Also Read | 'Hopeful My Wife Usha Becomes Christian', Says US Vice President JD Vance (Watch Video).

He also questioned Nitish Kumar's continuation as Chief Minister after the elections, suggesting that the JD(U) leader is merely a "Chunavi dulha" (election groom) for the BJP.

Speaking to mediapersons in Ghazipur, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Everyone knows that Nitish Kumar has only been made the Chief Minister for the elections. After the elections, he will not be the face. Someone new will be brought in. Tejashwi is going to become the Chief Minister, and we are all in support of him. We are ready to provide whatever assistance we can in running the government to help him."

Also Read | Maharashtra Voter List Revision: Raj Thackeray Calls for Massive Turnout in November 1 'Morcha' to Highlight Anomalies in Electoral Rolls.

Akhilesh's remarks come amid heightened political activity in Bihar, where the Mahagathbandhan, comprising the RJD, Congress, and Left parties, is seeking to consolidate support against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Nitish Kumar, who switched alliances multiple times in recent years, currently heads the JD(U)-led government in Bihar.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will release a joint manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections on Friday, October 31. All senior leaders of the alliance are expected to be present at the event.

Earlier on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and BJP Bihar election co-incharge Keshav Prasad Maurya said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will become the CM in the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls, calling the announcement made by Mahagathbandhan "fake".

While talking to reporters, he said, "The announcements of the Mahagathbandhan are fake...Nitish Kumar will return as the Chief Minister of Bihar on 14th November. The Mahagathbandhan is being wiped out..."

The voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. In contrast, bye-elections for eight seats across seven states and Union Territories will be held on November 11. The results for both will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)