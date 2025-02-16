Mumbai, Feb 16 (PTI) An RPF personnel saved a man's life in the nick of time after he fell on a platform at Andheri railway station in Mumbai while trying to board a moving express train on Sunday, an official said.

The incident occurred on platform number eight when Lok Shakti Express was leaving the station.

"A passenger tried to board the running train but lost his grip and fell on the platform. He got stuck in the gap between the train and the platform," he said.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) Assistant Sub-Inspector Pahup Singh, who was on duty, immediately rushed forward and pulled the passenger away to safety, preventing a potential tragedy.

The rescued passenger has been identified as Rajendra Mangilal (40), a resident of Andheri's Seven Bungalow.

Mangilal said he tried to board the moving Lokshakti Express because he arrived late. He had a train ticket for Ahmedabad.

