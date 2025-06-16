New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Diplomat Aliawati Longkumer has been appointed as India's new ambassador to Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday announced.

Longkumer is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Also Read | 'India Has Achieved Zero Casualty Target in Disaster Response' Says Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Aliawati Longkumer (YOA: 2008), presently Charge d'affaires a.i. Embassy of India, Asuncion, Paraguay, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Democratic People's Republic of Korea," the MEA said in a statement.

In another statement, the MEA said that diplomat Sandeep Sood (YOA: 2009) has been appointed as the country's new envoy to the Republic of Guinea.

Also Read | India Oil Discovery: Hardeep Singh Puri Says 'India Nears Guyana-Like Major Offshore Oil Discovery in Andaman Sea'.

Sood, presently director in the MEA, is expected to take up the assignment shortly, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)