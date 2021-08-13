Indore, Aug 13 (PTI) All eligible COVID-19 vaccine beneficiaries in Indore city in Madhya Pradesh have been administered the first dose, officials said on Friday.

The first dose of the vaccine has been administered to 18.82 lakh people in the city as on Friday evening, said Indore Municipal Commissioner Pratibha Pal.

Pal asked people to get themselves fully vaccinated by getting the second dose as quickly as possible.

Indore district, with a population of 35 lakh, is the state's worst coronavirus-hit district with a caseload of 1.53 lakh, including 1,391 deaths.

