New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Terming the death of Sushant Singh Rajput as a big blow to the film industry, the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) on Sunday urged for a thorough investigation into the case, including a probe into the alleged drug connection.

IMPPA president TP Agarwal said that media trials in the case should be stopped. "I think whatever is happening with Rhea Chakraborty is bad. For example, these media trials will also have an impact on the mindset of CBI and police personnel. There is definitely something in this case and multiple parties will be found guilty in due course of time."

He also claimed that the names of politicians were being unnecessarily dragged into the case.

"I think there is a political drama in this. Sometimes the name of Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray comes up, while other times it is not. But why is his name being dragged into it?" he said.

He also said that the angles being raised by Siddharth Pithani, Sandeep Singh, and others should also be thoroughly investigated by the CBI.

On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the CBI to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate.

The agency has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14. (ANI)

