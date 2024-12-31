RS Pura, December 31: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stationed at the frontier shared a heartfelt message with the nation, assuring citizens of their safety while extending warm New Year greetings. Describing the BSF and the country as their family, the personnel expressed pride in safeguarding the borders and serving the nation.

Speaking to ANI, a BSF personnel said, "I like to tell the countrymen they are safe at their homes as we guard the border. I extend New Year greetings to the entire country. BSF and the country are my family, and I am happy to serve here."

Highlighting the challenges of border duty, another BSF personnel explained the difficulties they face, particularly during the winter season. "There are many challenges at the border, especially during the cold season. The biting chill, fog, and even frost set in, but we remain vigilant, steadfastly stationed to protect the nation's frontiers. Along with this, I wish to extend New Year greetings to all my fellow countrymen," she told ANI.

She further added, "The BSF patrolling party is active, and behind me, you can see women BSF personnel patrolling here in the Jammu and RS Pura sector." Despite harsh weather and numerous challenges, the personnel emphasized their unwavering commitment to duty. "We face every challenge firmly, whether it is extreme weather or any other difficulty. For 365 days a year, round the clock, we remain vigilant and dedicated to our mission. We are always standing firm to protect the borders of the country. At the same time, I would like to convey my heartiest New Year greetings to all our countrymen."

To ensure heightened security on New Year's Eve, the BSF has increased its vigilance along the international border. According to BSF, several terrorists operating along the range of Pakistan are believed to be active in Jammu and Kashmir, making the need for steadfast vigilance even more critical.

