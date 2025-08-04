Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 4 (ANI): The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) of Himachal Pradesh on Monday confirmed that all dams within the state are operating within permissible limits.

The report, which provides a snapshot of the dam situation at 15:00 Hrs, indicates that while some dams are experiencing high inflow due to the ongoing monsoon, the situation is under control.

The SDMA HP stated, "The current pond levels of all dams are within the permissible operational limits."

This assurance comes as a relief to residents, as the state experiences a period of increased rainfall.

The Bhakra dam has an inflow of 1353 cumecs and an outflow of 704 cumecs. The Kol Dam shows a significant inflow of 1290 cumecs and an outflow of 1530 cumecs, the report stated.

The Chamera-I dam has an inflow of 425.14 cumecs and an outflow of 365.99 cumecs. The Baira dam had its service gate opened due to high ppm, it added.

The Jateon Barrage is managing an inflow of 107.21 cumecs with an outflow of 45.61 cumecs.

The Pong dam has a substantial inflow of 1578 cumecs and an outflow of 521 cumecs. The Larji Barrage has an inflow of 817.08 cumecs and an outflow of 240.08 cumecs.

The report also noted specific operational statuses for some facilities. The Malana-II HEP has been shut down and its dam gates are open since a flash flood on August 1, 2024.

Some dams, including the Allain Barrage and Pandoh, are highlighted as having shut down their plants due to high silt or maintenance.

The SDMA HP continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide further updates as necessary.

The current weather conditions are described as cloudy to partially cloudy across most dam locations. (ANI)

