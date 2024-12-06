Imphal, Dec 6 (PTI) Manipur's Social Welfare Minister Heikham Dingo on Friday said all documents related to Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, who allegedly went missing from the Leimakhong Military Station, were sent to the Prime Minister's Office as well as to the offices of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Singh, a native of Assam's Cachar district who lived in Khukrul in Imphal West, was a works supervisor for a contractor working with the Military Engineering Services in Leimakhong Military Station in Kangpokpi district of the 57th Mountain Division, according to the Army.

He could not be found since November 25 with Chief Minister N Biren Singh claiming that he went missing from the military station.

"We have sent all the necessary documents to the PMO, and the offices of the defence minister and home minister. We are waiting for an answer. The Army authorities should be held responsible for the incident as he went missing from such a secured location. It is really unfortunate," Dingo told reporters on the sidelines of a programme.

At Kanto Sabal, some 3 km from the military station, locals continued their demonstration urging the government to make greater efforts to find the missing man, who belongs to the Metei community.

Police said on Monday that the Army had deployed over 2,000 personnel to search for Singh, as well as drones and tracker dogs.

