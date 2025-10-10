Patna (Bihar) [India], October 10 (ANI): As Bihar gears up for the upcoming Assembly Elections, Janata Dal (United) leader Neeraj Kumar on Friday discussed the status of seat sharing among NDA constituents in the state.

Kumar said that all five parties in the NDA share a unified commitment to bring back Nitish Kumar as Bihar's Chief Minister in 2025. He further stated that no dissatisfaction exists among the alliance members regarding the seat-sharing arrangement, which will be finalised soon.

"...All five constituent parties have the same resolve of 'Nitish again in 2025'. Naturally, the alliance's constituent parties have expectations regarding the seat sharing, but it will happen soon. No one is upset. There is a loving struggle... the number of seats will also be determined..." Kumar told ANI.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nityanand Rai stated that discussions over seat-sharing for the Bihar elections are being held on a positive note following his meeting with Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan in the national capital.

"Chirag Paswan is a Union Minister, and he has minced no words in saying what he has said. Everything is positive," Rai said while addressing reporters.

Echoing similar sentiments, LJP(RV) chief Chirag Paswan stated that the seat-sharing talks have reached the point of finalisation and an announcement will be made soon.

"Like Nityanand ji said earlier, everything is positive," said Paswan. However, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi shared a cryptic post on X, seemingly expressing his disappointment with the NDA's seat-sharing talks.

"Ho nyaay agar to aadha do, yadi usme bhi koi baadha ho, to de do kewal 15 gram, rakho apni dharti tamaam, HAM wahi khushi se khayenge, parijan pe asi na uthayenge," the post read. But Manji stated that they have no disputes with any party and are requesting that enough seats be allocated to them in the Bihar Assembly.

"We have no dispute with any party. We're demanding enough seats to be recognised in the Bihar Assembly. We want our party to be recognised. This is our main demand," said Manji to ANI.

Earlier, the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections. The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on November 14.

This upcoming electoral contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The INDIA bloc also includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state. (ANI)

