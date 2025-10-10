Jaipur, October 10: In a tragic turn of events, a man and his two relatives were killed while transporting the body of his mother from Jaipur to Haryana on Friday. The accident occurred on the 152D flyover in Rohtak when their car rammed into a parked truck. ATS officer ASI Joginder Kaur had passed away in Jaipur on Thursday after suffering complications related to a kidney transplant she had undergone three to four years ago.

The tragic incident occurred when her family had come from Haryana to bring her body home to Rohtak. According to police, Kaur's relatives - her son, Kirat, 24, sister, Krishna, (61), and a relative from Sonipat, Sachin, were traveling in a car following the ambulance carrying her body. Around 4.30 a.m., their car crashed into a stationary truck on the 152D flyover. The collision was so severe that the front portion of the car was completely mangled. Accident Caught on Camera in Rohtak: Elderly Woman Killed, Biker Injured After Speeding Bike Rams Into Auto-Rickshaw on Sheela Bypass in Haryana, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Police from Meham station, Rohtak, arrived on the scene after being alerted by passersby and rescued the victims by cutting through the car's windows. All four passengers were rushed to the hospital. Doctors declared Kirat, Krishna, and Sachin dead, while a woman passenger - wife of ACB constable Dalbir - remains in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at PGI Rohtak. The police confirmed that the injured woman is the wife of Dalbir, a constable posted with the Jaipur Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). Her son Sachin, one of the deceased, recently joined duty as a veterinary doctor in Pali. Kurukshetra Road Accident: 5 Killed, Several Injured in Head-On Collision Between 2 Cars in Haryana.

The three bodies have been kept in the Civil Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination, while the damaged car and truck have been seized by police. Preliminary investigation suggests the car driver may have dozed off during the journey. "The family was traveling late at night after collecting the body from Jaipur. The car likely failed to notice the parked truck and rammed into it at high speed," officials said.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2025 04:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).