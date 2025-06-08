New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): As part of the International Day of Yoga 2025 celebrations, the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) is set to organise a special three-day Iyengar Yoga Workshop under the inclusive theme of Yoga Samavesh.

The workshop will be held from June 9 to 11, between 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM daily, according to the Ministry of AYUSH.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Doctor Kills Woman Who Blackmailed Him With Nude Photos, Arrested After CCTV, Call Records Reveal Truth.

The sessions will be led by renowned Iyengar Yoga teacher Amit Sharma from Lifeyoga Centre, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. The workshop will focus on precision in body alignment techniques and enhancing mental wellness, hallmarks of the Iyengar Yoga tradition. Participation is open to scholars and yoga enthusiasts affiliated with AIIA.

While highlighting the significance of Yoga Samavesh and the workshop, Prof Manjusha Rajagopala Director, AIIA mentioned that "Through Yoga Samavesh, AIIA is committed to making yoga accessible to all. This Iyengar Yoga workshop will offer participants the opportunity to experience the therapeutic depth of yoga through structured alignment and mindful discipline."

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: NDA Will Form Govt in State; People Will Throw Out DMK, Says Amit Shah (See Pics and Videos).

The initiative underscores AIIA's continuous efforts to promote holistic wellness through authentic and inclusive yoga practices in the run-up to the International Day of Yoga on June 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to mark celebrations for the International Yoga Day, scheduled to be celebrated on June 21 in Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier, in a post on X, the Prime Minister expressed happiness at witnessing people's enthusiasm ahead of the Yoga Day celebrations and said that "Yogandhra 2025" was a commendable effort to popularise the ancient practice.

"Gladdening to see enthusiasm building up towards Yoga Day 2025. #Yogandhra2025 is a commendable effort by the people of AP to make Yoga popular. I look forward to marking Yoga Day in AP on the 21st," PM Modi said.

"I call upon all of you to mark Yoga Day and also make Yoga a regular part of your lives," he added.

The Prime Minister was responding to a post by Union Minister of State (MoS) Health Prataprao Jadhav, who posted on X, "Over 2,000 yoga enthusiasts gathered at the majestic Puligundu Twin Hills near Chittoor for Yogandhra 2025, a powerful and peaceful kickoff to Andhra Pradesh's month-long lead-up to IDY2025. Surrounded by 1,000-ft rock formations, the energy was as grounded as it was uplifting."

This year's International Yoga Day is set to be a grand celebration, with Visakhapatnam hosting a record-breaking yoga event. On June 21, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the celebrations, which will feature over 2.5 lakh people performing yoga together at a single location -- an attempt to set a new world record.

The grand event will take place along the 27-kilometre-long coastal road of Visakhapatnam, which will serve as the venue for this massive yoga session. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is also expected to join PM Modi for the yoga performance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)