Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 5 (ANI): Following the violence in the northeastern state of Manipur, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has demanded to impose the President's rule in the state.

AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam said that the BJP-led Manipur government and the Union Home Ministry totally failed to maintain the law and order situation in Manipur.

"We have demanded that the Manipur state government should be dissolved and the President's rule should be imposed in the state," AIUDF MLA Islam said.

"The Prime Minister and Union Home Minister are now busy in the Karnataka election. But, our neighbouring state is now burning," he said.

He also appealed to the Assam government to take appropriate measures for the safety and security of the people, students of Assam who are currently in Manipur.

"Those people of Manipur who are entering into Cachar district of Assam and taking shelter, the government and district administration should provide them adequate facilities," Rafiqul Islam said.

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, several families affected by the recent incidents have sought refuge in Assam.

"Several families affected by the recent incidents in Manipur have sought refuge in Assam. I have requested the District Administration of Cachar to take care of these families. I am also in constant communication with the HCM @NBirenSingh and have pledged the full support of the Assam Government during this hour of crisis," Assam CM tweeted.

Meanwhile, more than 500 people from the violence-hit state have entered into Cachar district of Assam and taken shelter, an official said.

"The district administration has made all arrangements for the people who come from Manipur and entered the district," Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police (SP), Cachar district told ANI.

"They are now taking shelter in various parts of the district. We have made all arrangements for them in a few schools and other places in the district. We are monitoring the situation," Cachar SP said.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held two meetings via video-conferencing and spoke with the CMs of Manipur and neighbouring states including that of Nagaland, Mizoram and Assam in view of the situation in Manipur.

Violence broke out on May 3, during a rally organized by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur to protest the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the Scheduled Tribe category.

This prompted the state government to issue prohibitory order and suspend internet services across the state for five days. Along with a ban on large gatherings, a night curfew too has been imposed in several districts of the state.

The Army asked people to be careful about rumours and fake videos. "Fake Videos on the security situation in Manipur including a video of an attack on Assam Rifles post being circulated by inimical elements for vested interests. #IndianArmy requests all to rely on content through official and verified sources only," the Spear Corps, Indian Army said in a tweet. (ANI)

