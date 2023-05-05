New Delhi, May 05: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced that the Goa Board HSSC result 2023 will be announced tomorrow (May 6), at 4:30 pm. Students who took the Goa board class 12 examination can check and download the results through the official site of GBSHSE at– gbshse.in as soon as it is released.

The results for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational will be announced at the press conference to be conducted by the Board at Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa. The consolidated result sheets will be available to schools for downloading from May 8, 2023, 9 am onwards. AP SSC Results 2023 Date and Time: When Will Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Results Be Announced? Know How and When To Check Scorecards at bse.ap.gov.in.

Further, the students will be able to access their combined results on May 8, 2023, at 9 am. The Goa board term 1 exam was held from November 10 to 25, 2022, while the Goa board term 2 exams were conducted from March 15 to 31, 2023. Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Date: KSEAB Class 10th Result Likely Next Week on karresults.nic.in; Know Steps to Check Score.

This year a total of 19802 candidates have appeared for the exam out of which 9930 are boys and 9872 are girls.

Goa Board 12th Result 2023: How to Check

Visit the official website- www.gbshse.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Goa Board Exam Results 2021 A login page will open on the display screen Key in your login credentials and submit Your Goa Board HSSC Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout

In 2022, the HSSC results was announced on May 21. The Goa HSSC examination was taken by 18,201 students out of which 8,925 male candidates and 9,276 female candidates. For further information and details, students are advised to visit the official website of GBSHSE.

