New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): After returning to India, BJP MP Anurag Thakur, a member of the all-party delegation led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, highlighted the unity of Indian political parties against terrorism.

"Most delegations were led by opposition parties. Almost half of the people in each group were from opposition parties. This sent a big message to the countries of the world that in the Indian democracy, all parties are united and raising their voice against terrorism... Pakistan supports terrorists by hiding behind a nuclear shield. They train them, and after sponsoring them, attacks are carried out on India. This is a threat to the whole world," Thakur said.

TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, also a member of the delegation, stressed the need for global cooperation against terrorism.

"There needs to be a collective action to identify terrorist organisations not just in Pakistan, but across the globe, and so countries like Pakistan will act according to proper conventions," he said.

The all-party delegation, led by Supriya Sule, aimed to build a united front internationally against terrorism and strengthen diplomatic ties.

As part of this effort, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule shared her observations from the Operation Sindoor global outreach program, during which the delegation visited several countries to convey India's strong stance against terrorism.

On how the visits changed India's image globally, Sule told ANI, "It is just a beginning, a lot of countries expected, further Parliamentary friendship groups to ensure that this relation continues...we will have a briefing, EAM will be meeting us, I will give this feedback to him that a lot of countries felt that we need to create new friendship groups between our country and those countries, and have continuous interactions be it trade, culture, education, pharmaceuticals."

The delegation, led by Supriya Sule, included Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, Manish Tewari, Anurag Singh Thakur, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Anand Sharma, V Muraleedharan, and Syed Akbaruddin.

The delegation has briefed international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in key countries. (ANI)

