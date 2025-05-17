New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): A seven-member all-party delegation is set to visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, later this month in the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism.

The following Members of Parliament will lead the seven delegations: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, JDU leader Sanjay Kumar Jha, BJP leader Baijayant Panda, DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Eknath Shinde.

Also Read | Maharashtra Bureaucratic Reshuffle: BJP-Led State Government Transfers 27 IPS Officers, Check Names of Officials and New Postings Here.

In a post on X, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that India stands united, and seven all-party Delegations will soon visit key partner nations

"In moments that matter most, Bharat stands united. Seven All-Party Delegations will soon visit key partner nations, carrying our shared message of zero tolerance to terrorism. A powerful reflection of national unity above politics, beyond differences," Rijiju posted on X.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Girl and Films Act, Arrested After Video Goes Viral on Social Media.

The All-Party Delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism.

Members of Parliament from different parties, prominent political personalities, and distinguished diplomats will be part of each delegation.

The tour is expected to last 10 days, commencing on May 23. The parliamentarians' groups are likely to visit several key world capitals, including the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and Japan.

This is the first time that the Centre will depute MPs from multiple parties to present India's stance on Kashmir and cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is leading the coordination efforts for this international tour, marking a significant step in India's diplomatic outreach.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. India's precision strikes in Pakistan and PoJK on May 7 killed over 100 terrorists. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)