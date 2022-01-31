Port Blair, Jan 31 (PTI) An all-party meeting was held in Port Blair on Monday on the upcoming local body polls in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, officials said.

The meeting, chaired by Panchayat and Municipal Elections Director Suneel Anchipaka, discussed various steps being taken by the poll panel to conduct the elections on March 6, they said.

Also Read | Government Hopeful of Bouncing Back in Employment Market With Various Govt Schemes.

Elections will be held in all gram panchayats, panchayat samitis, zilla parishad, and the Port Blair Municipal Council.

Election to the gram panchayat of Netaji Nagar and Hut Bay will only not be held.

Also Read | India Set to Achieve $400 Billion Merchandise Export Target in 2021-22, Says Economic Survey.

Anchipaka told the parties about various measures being taken for the conduct of free and fair polls and urged them to ensure that candidates go to file nominations with bare minimum supporters, officials said.

Enforcement teams and flying squads for strict implementation of the Model Code of Conduct will be deployed and they will videograph their inspections and track poll code violations, besides monitoring all political activities, the parties were told.

A dedicated round-the-clock control room has been set up to attend to complaints during the election process, Anchipaka said.

The representatives of different parties also shared their views and sought clarifications during the meeting.

The last date for filing nominations is February 11, while scrutiny will take place on February 12 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination is February 14.

The votes will be counted on March 8.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)