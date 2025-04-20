Srinagar, Apr 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday directed closure of all schools in the valley on Monday in view of heavy rain, an official said.

"In light of the continuing severe weather conditions and forecasts, it has been decided that classwork in all schools of the valley shall remain suspended for one day on April 21," Education Minister Sakina Ittoo said in a post on X.

She said the decision has been taken as a precautionary step.

"This decision has been taken as a precautionary step to ensure the safety and well-being of all students," she added.

Kashmir valley has been lashed by heavy rains over the past 48 hours even as the weather office has forecast more precipitation over the next 24 hours.

