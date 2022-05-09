Meerut (UP), May 8 (PTI) A Station House Officer (SHO) of an all-women police station and a sub-inspector (SI) were suspended here on Sunday on charges of demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to omit the name of an accused in a case, officials said.

A case of indulging in corruption has been registered against the two at the Civil Lines police station here and departmental inquiry also ordered against them, the officials said.

SP (City) Vineet Bhatnagar said that Investigating Officer SI Ritu Kajla and Monika Jindal, the SHO of the all-women police station, had demanded Rs 1 lakh from an Army jawan, a resident of Chhur village in Sardhana area of the district, to remove his name from the list of accused in a case.

He added that Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prabhakar Chaudhary had asked the SP (Rural) to probe the matter, in which Jindal and Ritu Kajla were found to be guilty.

Based on the probe report, a case has been registered against them.

Both the female police personnel have been suspended on the orders of the SSP, Bhatnagar said.

The matter came to light when the Army jawan made a video of the two and complained against them to the SSP.

Police sources said the matter relates to Chhur village, where Sumit's name has been registered in a case by his sister-in-law. Sumit is in the Army, and currently posted in Nagaland. Both the women cops had demanded Rs 1 lakh from Sumit to remove his name from the case.

Sumit had given Rs 35,000 to the women police personnel. He made a video, and complained to the SSP, after which action was taken against them.

