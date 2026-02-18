Mumbai, February 18: Sarvam AI, a Bengaluru-based startup, has officially launched its enterprise-grade conversational platform, Samvaad, during the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi. The platform is designed to allow businesses and government agencies to deploy AI-driven conversational agents that operate fluently across 11 Indian languages. This launch marks a significant step in the startup’s mission to provide "sovereign AI" solutions tailored specifically for the Indian demographic and linguistic landscape.

The introduction of Samvaad follows the company’s recent rebranding and its selection under the IndiaAI Mission to build the country’s first foundational large language model (LLM). Narendra Modi was also seen testing Sarvam’s innovations at the summit, including the "Sarvam Kaze" AI wearable, highlighting the high-level interest in homegrown artificial intelligence tools that address local challenges such as language barriers and digital accessibility.

Sarvam AI 'Samvaad' Multilingual Intelligence and Enterprise Integration

Samvaad distinguishes itself from global counterparts by offering deep support for Indian regional languages, including the ability to handle colloquialisms, accents, and "code-mixed" speech where users switch between English and local dialects. The platform is built to support high-volume interactions across multiple touchpoints, including telephone calls, WhatsApp, web interfaces, and mobile applications.

The system is engineered for production-grade performance, featuring sub-second latency to ensure natural, real-time voice and text interactions. For enterprises, Samvaad provides a "full-stack" solution that integrates with existing CRM systems and core banking infrastructure, allowing AI agents to perform complex tasks such as appointment booking, payment follow-ups, and customer support without human intervention.

Sarvam AI and the Sovereign Model Strategy

Beyond conversational agents, Sarvam AI is expanding its ecosystem with products like Sarvam Vision, a document-reading model, and Bulbul V3, an advanced text-to-speech system. These tools are part of a broader strategy to build a sovereign AI stack that ensures data privacy and cultural relevance. The company’s planned foundational model is expected to be trained on over 17 trillion tokens, with nearly 20% of the data sourced directly from Indian contexts.

As the India AI Impact Summit 2026 brings together global technology leaders and policymakers, Sarvam’s launch of Samvaad positions India as a key player in the development of population-scale AI. By focusing on "edge AI," which allows models to run locally on devices without constant internet connectivity, the startup aims to make intelligent digital services accessible even in regions with limited network infrastructure.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2026 03:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).