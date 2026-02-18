Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday spoke on the State Budget for 2026-27, highlighting allocations for inclusive development, governance, environment, tourism, and cultural revival.

He said, "It focuses on all-encompassing, inclusive development, good governance, environment, tourism, and cultural revival. We have resolved to create a prosperous Madhya Pradesh by 2047. We have allocated Rs 900 crore for the repair of dilapidated bridges and culverts. Nearly Rs 13,851 crore has been provisioned for the 2028 Simhastha festival."

He added, "We have launched an initiative to provide milk with meals to children in schools, and the government has allocated Rs 6,600 crore for this over five years. We have allocated nearly Rs 24,000 crore for the Chief Minister Ladli Behna Yojana in the budget. We are not shutting down any schemes; we are investing substantial funds. Rs 28,000 crore has been allocated for VB-G-RAM-G. This budget will create a happy, prosperous Madhya Pradesh."

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari criticised the budget, citing the state's economic challenges stemming from central government allocations in the previous financial year.

Speaking to ANI, Patwari said, "MP has a budget provision of approximately Rs 4.5 lakh crore. But we did not receive Rs 50,000 crore from the central government in the previous financial year. As a result, the MP government could not spend even 50% of the 2025-26 budget. This meant that the budget was false and hollow. Today, the MP government borrows Rs 213 crore daily and borrowed about Rs 72,000 crore this year. Liabilities, including Rs 532,000 crore in interest, are the largest budget component, posing a major economic crisis. The budget should be realistic."

He further stated, "Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav should demand the rights of the state. He should also form a team of finance experts who can oversee the income and expenditure of the budget." (ANI)

