Ranchi, Mar 8 (PTI) A 16-member all-women crew operated the Ranchi-Tori passenger train on the occasion of International Women's Day on Friday, an official said.

The team comprised the loco-pilot, assistant loco-pilot, train manager, eight ticket checkers and five personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), he said.

The Ranchi division of the South Eastern Railway (SER) made arrangements to honour women and their contribution to nation-building, the official said.

“Women are in charge of the train operation between Ranchi and Tori junctions today to mark International Women's Day. It's a proud moment for us," Senior Divisional Commercial Manager-cum-CPRO Nishant Kumar told PTI.

He said that women are also managing the booking counters at all railway stations between Ranchi and Tori.

The train left Ranchi station at 8.55 am, and is scheduled to reach Tori around 11.30 am, including a total of 14 stoppages.

"The day is very important for women across the world. We are progressing in every field, and feel very proud to operate this train," senior loco-pilot Geeta Khalko said.

Jyoti Kujur, a senior ticket checker, added: "The activities today are aimed at giving a message to those who still think women are weak. Women's power is evident everywhere."

