Prayagraj, Jul 22 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has expressed its displeasure over the non-availability of files of some cases which are listed before the court. The court directed the registrar general of the court to explain as to why such files are not being sent to the court.

On an application filed by Haseen Miyan, Justice Vikram D Chauhan directed the registrar general to explain as to why files of the cases listed in the cause list are not being sent to the court, and take immediate action.

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath-Led Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Approves 1% Stamp Duty Exemption for Women on Property Worth up to INR 1 Crore.

It was being noticed by this court that several files listed in the cause list were not being sent to the court by the registry, which is causing inconvenience to the counsels and it is interference in the administration of justice, it said.

While passing the above directive, the court, in its order dated July 21, directed that a copy of this order be sent to the registrar general for compliance.

Also Read | Fact Check: Is Government Inviting Applications for International Sports Awards and Indian Sports Awards 2025? Centre Debunks Fake Website.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)