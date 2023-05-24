Lucknow, May 24 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has given liberty to the CBI for carrying out investigation in the alleged illegal possession of canal land by a private developer in Ahimamau area of the state capital.

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court said the CBI does need any permission from any authority for undertaking the probe.

The bench of justice Dinesh Kumar Singh fixed July 6 as the next date of hearing.

Earlier, the court was apprised that the land of a canal was illegally occupied by Ansal properties in connivance with state government officials and the Lucknow Development Authority.

A portion of it was allegedly given to the City Montessori School where a grand building was raised. The bench had directed the CBI to conduct preliminary enquiry into the matter.

