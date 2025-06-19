Prayagraj, Jun 19 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to a former station house officer of Chaubepur in Kanpur who is an accused in the Bikru ambush case in which eight policemen were killed in 2020.

Vinay Kumar Tiwari had allegedly informed main accused gangster Vikas Dubey about an ensuing raid of police against him.

In the ambush by the gangster, as many as eight policemen were killed on July 3, 2020.

Granting bail to Tiwari, Justice Siddharth on June 16 said, "Having considered the submissions of the parties, finding force in the submissions made by the counsel for the applicant, keeping in view uncertainty regarding conclusion of trial, one sided investigation by police, ignoring the case of accused side, applicant being under-trial having fundamental right to speedy trial, the larger mandate of the Article 21 of the Constitution, without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, let the applicant involved in the aforesaid crime be released on bail."

During the course of hearing, Tiwari's counsel submitted that he is in jail since July 8, 2020. The prosecution took more than two-and-a-half years to commence the trial on March 1, 2023 after filing of the charge sheet on September 30, 2020.

Before the trial court, there are 102 prosecution witnesses and about 13 have been examined.

There is no credible evidence collected by the investigating officer against Tiwari to prove that he informed main accused Dubey about the police raid against him nor his relationship with the gangster was proved, the counsel argued.

A number of co-accused have also been enlarged on bail, the counsel said.

Opposing the bail plea of Tiwari, the state's counsel submitted that he and co- accused KK Sharma, who is also a policeman, conspired with Dubey, which led to the incident and the eight police personnel were murdered.

The counsel also submitted that 14 prosecution witnesses have been examined out of 102. The trial will conclude soon.

The counsel further informed that the fifth bail application of Sharma was rejected by the co-ordinate bench of the court on May 12.

On July 3, 2020, DSP Devendra Mishra and seven other Uttar Pradesh Police personnel were killed in the ambush launched by Dubey's gang in Bikru village in Kanpur when they were on their way to arrest the gangster.

Following these events, Dubey was killed when he tried to escape from police custody.

